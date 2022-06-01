Rotherham United enjoyed another excellent season in League One in 2021/22 making it their sixth consecutive campaign where they have either been relegated or promoted.

The Millers will be hoping to finally stabilise in the second tier under Paul Warne in 2022/23 as they edge towards a crucial summer transfer window.

Here, we have put together a 23 question quiz to see if you know these things that literally every Rotherham fan should, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 23 things literally every Rotherham United fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Michael Smith Ben Wiles Freddie Ladapo Michael Ihiekwe