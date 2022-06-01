Quiz: 23 things literally every Preston North End fan should know – But do you?

Preston North End will be hoping for a smooth summer of transfer business.

The Lilywhites had a solid second half of the season, completing a 13th place finish in the Championship under Ryan Lowe.

The Deepdale faithful will be hoping to see their side push for a play-off place next season after showing promising signs in recent months.

The gap to the top six this campaign was 11 points so there is an obvious goal for the team in the next 12 months.

For now, though, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz as the summer rolls on…

