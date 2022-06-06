Quiz: 23 things literally every Port Vale fan should know – But do you?

Promoted outfit Port Vale will be delighted with their emphatic Wembley win as they look to approach their upcoming League One campaign with real confidence.

They may face a challenge in keeping themselves afloat – but manager Darrell Clarke has managed in the third tier before and his experience could be vital in ensuring the Valiants establish themselves as a solid outfit in their new division.

Whilst preparations for the 2022/23 campaign continue, we’re quizzing you on your knowledge of the newly-promoted club!

Can you score 100% of the following 23 questions correct though? You know what to do if you want to find out…

1 of 23 When were Port Vale founded? 1876 1881 1886 1891