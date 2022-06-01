Quiz: 23 things literally every Plymouth Argyle fan should know – But do you?

How much do you know about Plymouth Argyle?

The Pilgrims had a fine season last year in League One but it ultimately ended in disappointment as they missed out on promotion to the Championship.

They’ll use this summer to assess and build, though, and in the meantime why not test your knowledge on all things Green Army.

There are 23 questions to attempt here, see if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media…

1 of 23 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1886 1896 1906 1916