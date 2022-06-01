Peterborough United’s season this year was far from ideal as they found themselves in the bottom three of the Championship and, therefore, relegated to League One.

Unfortunately for Posh fans, the squad were not up to it this season and despite the return of Grant McCann, they could not be saved.

It could be a big summer for Peterborough as they could lose some big players, but McCann will be hoping he can build a squad that can compete next season and push for a return to the Championship.

For now though, it’s time to test your knowledge about Peterborough with our latest quiz:

Quiz: 23 things literally every Peterborough United fan should know – But do you?

