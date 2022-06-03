Quiz: 23 things literally every Hartlepool United fan should know – But do you?

The 2021/22 season would prove to be a case of job very much done for Hartlepool United.

Following their promotion from the National League the previous campaign, the club’s first season back in the Football League passed without too much threat of relegation.

While that is something they will be looking to build on next time around, we’re focusing here, on just how much you know about the club.

To help do that, we’ve given you 23 questions about a variety of topics relating to Hartlepool United, but how many of those can you get correct?

1 of 23 In what year were Hartlepool United formed? 1908 1913 1918 1923