Quiz: 23 things literally every Bradford City fan should know – But do you?

Bradford City earned a 14th place finish in the League Two table this season.

Mark Hughes’ side finished 19 points behind the play-off places, so will be hoping to close that gap over the next 12 months.

The upcoming summer transfer window offers the club a chance to improve the squad.

This will be Hughes’ first chance to mold the squad to his liking since taking charge of the team midway through the campaign.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

”Quiz: 1 of 23 When was Bradford City founded? 1883 1893 1903 1913