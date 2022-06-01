Securing a ninth-placed finish in League One last season, it was another season of progress for Ian Evatt and Co. at Bolton Wanderers.

Now with the aim of troubling the promotion places, Evatt will be looking to assemble a squad that is capable of achieving that.

Whilst we wait and see how this summer plays out for the Trotters, here, we have devised a 23-question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Bolton Wanderers.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: 23 things literally every Bolton fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 In what year was Bolton Wanderers founded? 1871 1874 1877 1880