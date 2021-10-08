Fulham have put in some impressive away performances over the years, with resounding wins at Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Millwall showing their class at the start of this season.

Have you been keeping note of their fashion choices dating back to the 20th century? Marco Silva’s men’s away strip this season has more of a classic look compared to a variety of styles in years gone by.

With that in mind, we have put together a 22 question quiz on the Cottagers’ away kits from over the years, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 22 questions about Fulham away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 What colour is the Fulham away kit in 2021/22? Black and white Yellow Red