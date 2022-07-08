Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

Quiz: 21 statements about former Bristol Rovers players – Are they true or false?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bristol Rovers are looking ahead to a League One return under Joey Barton. 

The end to last season, when Rovers sealed promotion back to the third-tier on the final day, is enough to lift anyone and fuel belief that the future is bright.

Yet, in this latest quiz, we are looking back on former Bristol Rovers players.

We’ve listed 21 statements about former Gas players, tasking you with identifying which are true and which are false.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: 21 statements about former Bristol Rovers players – Are they true or false?

1 of 21

Tom Lockyer plays for Luton Town


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 21 statements about former Bristol Rovers players – Are they true or false?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: