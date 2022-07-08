Bristol Rovers are looking ahead to a League One return under Joey Barton.

The end to last season, when Rovers sealed promotion back to the third-tier on the final day, is enough to lift anyone and fuel belief that the future is bright.

Yet, in this latest quiz, we are looking back on former Bristol Rovers players.

We’ve listed 21 statements about former Gas players, tasking you with identifying which are true and which are false.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: 21 statements about former Bristol Rovers players – Are they true or false?

1 of 21 Tom Lockyer plays for Luton Town True False