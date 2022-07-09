Exclude from MSN
Quiz: 20 statements about former Sheffield Wednesday players – Are they true or false?
Following disappointment in the League One play-offs this past season, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to go one better in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign – with automatic promotion on the agenda.
Players like Barry Bannan, Michael Smith, Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe are the club’s present and future – but what about past Owls individuals?
Take our brand new quiz and see if you can work out whether these statements on these 20 ex-Owls are true or false