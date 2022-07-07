Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: 20 statements about former Port Vale players – Are they true or false?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Port Vale are preparing for life in League One after sealing promotion via the League Two play-offs. 

Their victory against Mansfield Town at Wembley was an impressive one and capped a brilliant season for Darrell Clarke’s side.

Vale will no doubt be keen to add to their squad via the transfer market but our quiz today is all about those that have come and gone.

Here are 20 statements about former Port Vale players – are they true or false?

1 of 20

1. Louis Dodds came through the Port Vale academy


