Quiz: 20 statements about former Charlton Athletic players – Are they true or false?

Charlton Athletic are aiming for greater success under their latest managerial appointment.

Ben Garner has arrived at the club ahead of pre-season preparations to take charge of the first team squad.

The Addicks will be hoping to compete at a high level in League One this season and will be looking to do better than their 13th place finish under Johnnie Jackson.

For now, test your knowledge of the club’s history by taking our latest Charlton quiz…

