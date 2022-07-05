Blackpool had a fairly good season last year despite it being their first back in the Championship.

The Tangeries will no doubt be looking to build on this now in the hope of pushing further up the league.

The start of the summer threw a shock their way at Neil Critchley made the decision to leave the club, however Michael Appleton has returned to his former club and will be hoping he can continue the progress.

As we await to see how Appleton’s team will shape up going into the 2022/23 season, it’s time to a look back with this quiz all about former players.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Blackpool FC players - Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Harry Pritchard plays in non-league now True False