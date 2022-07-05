Blackburn Rovers fans will have been gutted to see a number of their key players depart this summer – with both Joe Rothwell and Darragh Lenihan among those that have left.

It’s disappointing to see them leave Ewood Park but plenty of top players Rovers have said goodbye to the Championship club in the past.

Our quiz today is about some of those. It includes 20 statements about former Blackburn players – all you have to do is tell us if they’re true or false…

Quiz: 20 statements about former Blackburn Rovers players - Are they true or false?

1 of 20 1. Morgan Gamst Pedersen is Danish True False