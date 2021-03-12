Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Watford – But do they really?

Published

9 mins ago

on

As things stand, Watford are right in the hunt for an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

Sitting second in the Championship table, the Hornets will be hoping to convert that into promotion back to the top-flight of English football over the next few months, following relegation at the end of the previous campaign.

But how well do you now which celebrities would be celebrating, if Watford are to win promotion back to the Premier League?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 16 famous individuals, and all you have to do is correctly say whether or not those people are in fact Watford supporters.

1 of 16

Anthony Joshua is a Watford fan?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Watford – But do they really?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: