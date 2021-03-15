Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Swindon Town – But do they really?

It’s been a challenging season for Swindon Town so far.

Following their promotion from League Two at the end of last season, Swindon now find themselves locked in a relegation battle, and their fans will be desperate to see themselves get out of trouble between now and the end of the season.

But how well do you know which famous faces will be rooting for Swindon to avoid the drop back into the fourth-tier?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 16 celebrities, and you have to do, is correctly say whether or not those individuals are supporters of Swindon.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 Billie Piper is a Swindon Town fan? True False