Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Stoke City – But do they really?

Stoke City are facing a very difficult challenge now to get themselves into the play-off positions this season and that means that Michael O’Neill’s side will need to start planning for next term now.

The Potters have had a solid season so far where there have been clear signs of progress, but issues with injuries to crucial players and also a lack of extra quality has seen them not be able to keep pace with the teams in and around the top-six. Although there is a slim chance they could close the gap before the campaign ends.

O’Neill will have learned a lot about his side now during his year-and-a-half in charge of the club and he will now be able to address areas of the squad that need sorting in the summer to make them stronger for next term. If they can do that they could have a real go at promotion next campaign.

There will be a number of famous faces hoping that could happen. But can you identify which of these 16 celebrities would be amongst those?

