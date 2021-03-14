Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Rotherham United – But do they really?

There’s no doubt that Paul Warne would love to have Rotherham United supporters back in the New York Stadium for the Championship run-in.

The Millers are in a relegation battle but their future is in their hands as they’re just three points adrift of safety with three games in hand over the majority of teams above them.

There’s still a little time to wait before fans are allowed back in stadiums but there are likely to be some familiar faces among those heading to the New York Stadium.

We’ve compiled a 16-question quiz all about Rotherham’s celebrity fans, is it true or false that these 16 celebs support the Millers?

1 of 16 1. Alex Turner True False