Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Derby County – But do they really?

Derby County will be hoping to move away from danger and enjoy a strong finish to the Championship season.

The Rams have picked up under Wayne Rooney on the whole, but results have dwindled lately and they can’t seem to properly slide away from the bottom three.

Plenty of fans will be cheering them on from afar before they are allowed to attend matches when the 2021/22 season begins in August.

Among those will be a couple of famous faces. Do these 16 celebrities really support Derby, though?

Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False