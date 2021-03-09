Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Charlton Athletic – But do they really?

It may be too early to get excited but the return of fans in stadiums is inching closer and closer.

Lee Bowyer will feel that his Charlton Athletic side could benefit massively from having the bouncing and loud Valley faithful behind them and it seems that they’ll get that at the start of 2021/22 at the latest.

There might be some famous faces among the supporters that pour into the south London ground as there are a fair few celebrity fans of Charlton.

With that in mind, we’re asking you whether it is true or false that these 16 celebs support the Addicks…

1 of 16 1. Eddie Izzard True False