Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Cardiff City – But do they really?

Cardiff City have managed to propel themselves right into the battle for the play-off places since Mick McCarthy took over from Neil Harris and the Bluebirds could now make the top six.

McCarthy has guided his side on an 11-game unbeaten run since taking charge and that has seen him lift the club from 15th place right up to the brink of the play-off places. That has seen him be rightly rewarded with a new two-year deal after he had initially arrived on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign.

The Bluebirds will be hoping they can secure a top-six finish and then avoid the frustrations of losing in the play-off semi-finals as they did last season to eventual play-off winners Fulham. That should provide plenty of motivation to the squad of players that were there last term and McCarthy can use that galvanise his players.

There will be some famous faces who will be thrilled if the Bluebirds to go on to earn promotion this term, but can you identify which of these 16 celebrities will be amongst those…

1 of 16 Gareth Thomas is a Cardiff City supporter – True or false? True False