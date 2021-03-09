Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Bradford City – But do they really?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bradford City are very much still hoping to keep their League Two play-off hopes alive over the coming months, with the Bantams currently occupying 10th place at the time of writing. 

The fourth division side have a long and storied history and are said to have a host of a famous celebrity fans.

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz of celeb fans who are said to support the club – but do they really? Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 16

Is Zayn Malik actually a Bradford City fan?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Bradford City – But do they really?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: