Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Bradford City – But do they really?

Bradford City are very much still hoping to keep their League Two play-off hopes alive over the coming months, with the Bantams currently occupying 10th place at the time of writing.

The fourth division side have a long and storied history and are said to have a host of a famous celebrity fans.

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz of celeb fans who are said to support the club – but do they really? Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 16 Is Zayn Malik actually a Bradford City fan? True False