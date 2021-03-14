Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Barnsley Football Club – But do they really?

Barnsley are enjoying an excellent campaign and are firmly in the battle to secure a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of the season.

That would represent an exceptional achievement for the Tykes considering they only survived the drop back down to League One on the final day of last season with a win at Brentford. They have managed to recruit very well and in Valérien Ismaël they have found a manager who has found a system and style of play that suits their talents.

The Tykes will now be hoping they can maintain their excellent recent form and keep picking up the points needed to finish off the job and secure them a place in the play-offs. Barnsley would then have a real chance of securing promotion to the top-flight against the odds which would be a remarkable story.

There will be some famous supporters of the club that would be thrilled to see that happen. But can you identify if these celebrities would be amongst them?

