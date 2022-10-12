Watford have had a difficult start to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Hornets are already on their second manager of the campaign having relieved Rob Edwards of his position during the September international break.

Slaven Bilic has taken charge of the first team squad as the club looks to fight for promotion straight back up to the top flight.

For now, test your knowledge of the side’s season by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: 14 questions about Watford's season so far that will test your knowledge 1 of 14 Who did Watford face in their opening league game? Sunderland Stoke City Sheffield United Luton Town