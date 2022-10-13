Quiz: 14 questions about Sunderland’s season so far that will test your knowledge

After four years away in League One, Sunderland gained promotion back to the Championship last season after beating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

Life in the second tier has got off to a fast start with manager Alex Neil leaving the club earlier in the season to join Stoke City and Tony Mowbray coming in as his replacement.

The Black Cats find themselves lacking wins currently but still sit 12th in the league.

Whilst we await the weekend’s game, it’s time to see how much you know about the season so far with this quiz.

