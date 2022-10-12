Stoke City have experienced an eventful start to the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship.

Following an underwhelming run of results in this division, the Potters decided to cut ties with Michael O’Neill and draft in Alex Neil as his successor.

Under the guidance of their new manager, Stoke have demonstrated some signs of promise in the Championship and will be determined to climb the league standings in the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you 14 questions about Stoke’s season to date.

Will you get 100%?

Test out your knowledge now!

Quiz: 14 questions about Stoke City's season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Did Stoke City win their opening league game of the 2022/23 season? Yes No