Quiz: 14 questions about Rotherham United’s season so far that will test your knowledge

It’s been an eventful season for Rotherham United, to say the least.

Back in the Championship, the Millers made an eye-catching start and picked up some impressive early victories but has slipped down the table in recent weeks.

There has been a change in the dugout, with Paul Warne leaving to take charge at Derby County and Matt Taylor joining from Exeter City as his replacement.

But how much can you remember about 2022/23 so far? These 14 questions will test your knowledge…

1 of 14 1. Who did Rotherham's first Championship win of the season come against? Swansea City Reading Birmingham City Blackpool