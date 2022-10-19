Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

Quiz: 14 questions about QPR’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season under Michael Beale with the R’s joint-top at this early stage.

As well as the positive results, Beale has really got the fans on side and they are playing some exciting, attacking football.

So, the support will be excited about what the future holds but how much do you know about the 13 games that have been played so far? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

Quiz: 14 questions about QPR’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14

Who did their first defeat this season come against?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 14 questions about QPR’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: