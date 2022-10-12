Quiz: 14 questions about Preston North End’s season so far that will test your knowledge

It has certainly been an intriguing start to the 2022/23 for Preston North End.

Much has been made of the Lilywhites efforts in both defence and attack this season, for the right and wrong reasons.

But just how much do you know about how the current campaign has gone for Ryan Lowe’s side so far?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 14 questions about Preston’s 2022/23 season, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 14 Who did Preston play in their first game of the season? Rotherham Luton Hull Wigan