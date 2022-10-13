Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Plymouth Argyle

Quiz: 14 questions about Plymouth Argyle’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Plymouth Argyle have made steady progress now in their third season since promotion to League One and are playing some very enterprising football under Steven Schumacher.

Argyle have taken on some of the third tier’s big-hitters in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see how they stand up to the test as the season progresses.

Here, we have put together a 14 question quiz on Argyle’s season so far, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 14 questions about Plymouth Argyle’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14

How many league goals have they scored?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 14 questions about Plymouth Argyle’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: