Quiz: 14 questions about Peterborough United’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Peterborough United’s stay in the Championship last season was a brief one, as they were relegated straight back to League One – although they put up a fight and only lost out by four points.

Immediately installed as one of the promotion favourites from the third tier this season though, Posh are battling at the top end of the table right now – although five defeats already this season isn’t what Grant McCann would have been expecting.

What do you know about Posh’s season so far though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Who did Peterborough play in their first match of the season?


