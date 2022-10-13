Quiz: 14 questions about Oxford United’s season so far that will test your knowledge

It has been a challenging start to the 2022/23 season for Oxford United.

Having challenged for a place in the League One play-offs during the previous campaign, this time around finds them nervously looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

But just how much do you actually know about what has happened with Karl Robinson’s side over the past few months?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 14 questions about Oxford’s season so far, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 14 Who did Oxford play in their first game of the season? Derby Lincoln Cambridge Bristol Rovers