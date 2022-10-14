Hull City have suffered a difficult start to the Championship season.

The Tigers have fallen to 20th in the league table after 13 games, with a five game losing run dropping the club to near the bottom of the standings.

Andy Dawson has overseen one win and two defeats since taking charge of the team on an interim basis.

Games against Birmingham City, Blackpool and Rotherham United offer the side a chance to turn things around.

Until then, test your knowledge of Hull’s season so far by taking our latest quiz….

Quiz: 14 questions about Hull City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who started the season as Hull City manager? Grant McCann Tony Mowbray Shota Arveladze Carlos Corberan