Cardiff City

Quiz: 14 questions about Cardiff City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

In what has been a topsy-turvy Championship season so far, Cardiff City are showing signs that they can potentially be challenging for the play-offs once again.

Most teams are struggling for consistency in the second tier, and that cost Steve Morison his job as manager last month, and now Mark Hudson is in interim charge and is doing his chances of landing the gig on a full-time basis no harm at all.

What do you know about Cardiff season so far though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Who scored Cardiff's first goal of the season?


