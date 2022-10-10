Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

Quiz: 14 questions about Blackpool FC’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Blackpool have made gradual progress at the start of this season under Michael Appleton, and the majority of supporters will be satisfied with what they have seen to this point.

A 3-1 win over Watford at the weekend will have impacted that sentiment, in what was a very dominant display from the Tangerines.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on that promise in the coming weeks.

Here, we have put together a 14 question quiz to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 14 questions about Blackpool FC’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14

How many league goals have they scored?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 14 questions about Blackpool FC’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: