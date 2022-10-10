Blackpool have made gradual progress at the start of this season under Michael Appleton, and the majority of supporters will be satisfied with what they have seen to this point.

A 3-1 win over Watford at the weekend will have impacted that sentiment, in what was a very dominant display from the Tangerines.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on that promise in the coming weeks.

Here, we have put together a 14 question quiz to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 14 questions about Blackpool FC’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 How many league goals have they scored? 9 11 13 15