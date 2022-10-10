Blackpool
Quiz: 14 questions about Blackpool FC’s season so far that will test your knowledge
Blackpool have made gradual progress at the start of this season under Michael Appleton, and the majority of supporters will be satisfied with what they have seen to this point.
A 3-1 win over Watford at the weekend will have impacted that sentiment, in what was a very dominant display from the Tangerines.
It will be interesting to see if they can build on that promise in the coming weeks.
Here, we have put together a 14 question quiz to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?