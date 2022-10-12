Quiz: 14 questions about Birmingham City’s season so far that will test your knowledge

Birmingham City have had a mixed start to the new Championship season.

After the opening 13 games of the campaign, the Blues have earned 16 points and sit 14th in the table.

John Eustace’s side have lacked consistency, with four wins, four draws and five losses to their name.

The club will be aiming to climb the standings in the final weeks before the World Cup break.

For now, test your knowledge of the team’s season so far by taking our latest quiz…

