It has been a promising start to the 2022/23 campaign for Barnsley.

Following their relegation to League One at the end of last season, the Tykes have shown signs of being able to compete for a swift return to the Championship this time around.

But just how much do you know about how things have gone for Michael Duff’s side over the last few months?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 14 questions all about Barnsley’s season so far, so how many can you get correct?

Quiz: 14 questions about Barnsley's season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who did Barnsley play in their first game of the season? Plymouth Cheltenham Derby Bristol Rovers