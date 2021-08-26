It has been a summer of change at the DW Stadium, Leam Richardson now has financial backing after a season-long relegation battle in 2020/21.

The Latics are fancied to build a play-off push in League One and their 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic last time out demonstrated their quality. Many supporters may be reminiscing about the club’s time in the Premier League, feeling like the new owners ambition can carry them back there.

Here, then, we have put together a 25 question quiz, 12 of the facts are fake, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Wigan Athletic facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Jordan Jones was born in England. True False