Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to make big improvements after enduring a tough start to the season.

The Reds have lost their opening four league games for the second year in a row, and for only the second time in 67 years.

The pressure is subsequently building on Chris Hughton, who will be keen to strengthen his squad before the end of the transfer window.

12 of these 25 facts about Forest are fake – Can you identify them? Have a go…

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False