Quiz: 12 of these 25 Derby County facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Despite all their off-field problems, Derby County have had a fairly good start to the season.

The Rams have yielded five points from their first four games, losing only once and winning once too.

Wayne Rooney has been unable to strengthen his squad due to off-field problems, and he will be hopeful of that changing soon.

12 of these 25 Derby County facts are fake – Can you identify them? Have a go and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 25 Derby were founded in 1884 True False