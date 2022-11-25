Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Swansea City suffered a poor run of form going into the World Cup break.

Russell Martin’s side dropped to 8th in the Championship table following a five game run without a win.

Four draws and one loss in that period saw the Swans fall behind the likes of Millwall in the play-off places, albeit the two clubs are level on points.

For now, test your knowledge of the club’s history by taking our latest quiz… 

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake - Can you identify them?

1 of 25

Swansea City is based in England


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 10 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: