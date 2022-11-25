Swansea City suffered a poor run of form going into the World Cup break.

Russell Martin’s side dropped to 8th in the Championship table following a five game run without a win.

Four draws and one loss in that period saw the Swans fall behind the likes of Millwall in the play-off places, albeit the two clubs are level on points.

For now, test your knowledge of the club’s history by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake - Can you identify them? 1 of 25 Swansea City is based in England Real Fake