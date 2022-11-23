Quiz: 10 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Sunderland are currently enjoying a good first season back in the Championship.

The Black Cats returned to the second tier after winning the League One play-off final at Wembley in May and have not looked out of place at this level, going into the World Cup break 15th in the table.

With Sunderland out of action until December while the tournament continues in Qatar, test your knowledge of the club with this quiz.

10 of these 25 facts are fake, while the other 15 are real, but how many can you identify correctly?

Take the quiz to find out…

1 of 25 Sunderland's current manager is Tony Mowbray Real Fake