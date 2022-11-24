Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Preston North End facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

It has been a reasonably promising first half of the Championship season for Preston North End.

Despite a struggle for goals, their solid defensive performances have helped them to a number of positive results, that mean they are currently only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

But just how much do you actually know about what is true, and what is false when it comes to the Lilywhites?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 statements about Preston North End, ten of which are fake. But can you identify which ten?

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Preston North End facts are fake - Can you identify them?

1 of 25

Preston were formed in 1880?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: 10 of these 25 Preston North End facts are fake – Can you identify them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: