Quiz: 10 of these 25 Hull City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

The World Cup break came at a good time for Hull City as it will allow new head coach Liam Rosenior time to work with his squad.

They’ve been battling at the wrong end of the Championship this season but will hope that their new gaffer can lead them up the table.

The Tigers are back in action when the fixtures get back underway next month but for the time being, we’ve got a quiz for supporters.

10 of these 25 Hull City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 1. Hull's club record attendance came against Man United True False