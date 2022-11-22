Huddersfield Town will be hoping to escape the Championship’s relegation places when the campaign resumes next month.

The Terriers have been unable to build on last season’s play-off finish but now under the stewardship of Mark Fotheringham, they will be hoping to push on.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the season plays out, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz where you have to identify which of these 25 statements are fake.

Can you find the 10 fake statements?

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Huddersfield Town facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded over 150 years ago! Real Fake