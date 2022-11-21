Defying expectations by enjoying a positive start to the Championship campaign, there is certainly a lot of positivity within the Birmingham City camp right now.

Whilst we wait and see how the January transfer window plays out at St Andrew’s and how they get on during the rest of the campaign, here, we have devised a 25 questions quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not statements regarding the club are real.

Can you spot the 10 fake facts?

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Birmingham City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1865! Real Fake