Ward-Prowse has scored two goals and provided six assists in nine appearances for West Ham since joining them from Southampton.

Despite his strong performances, Ward-Prowse has not been recalled to the England squad, which is surprising given his form and contributions to West Ham's success.

It is a surprise that James Ward-Prowse has not been named in an England squad by Gareth Southgate this season.

That's according to Football League World's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders, who admits the midfielder has done well since leaving the Saints to join West Ham in the summer transfer window.

How has Ward-Prowse fared since joining West Ham?

Having previously spent his entire career with Southampton, Ward-Prowse left St Mary's in the summer after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, having made over 400 appearances for the club in all competitions.

That departure saw the 28-year-old return to the top-flight of English football, joining West Ham on a four-year contract, for a fee reported to be worth in the region of £30million.

Since then, the midfielder has hit the ground running at The London Stadium, scoring two goals and providing six assists in nine appearances in all competitions for the Hammers since making that move.

Those contributions have helped David Moyes' to seventh spot in the current Premier League table, while they are also top of their Europa League group with two wins from two in that competition so far.

However, he is yet to earn a recall to the England squad under Gareth Southgate, having last represented his country in a goalless draw with Italy in the UEFA Nations League last summer.

Now however, it seems as though Martin believes that Ward-Prowse ought to have done enough to earn that recall with his form for West Ham, while also admitting that it may have aided the midfielder's career, had he left Southampton earlier on.

What has Martin said about Ward-Prowse's start to life at West Ham?

While it seems some Southampton supporters may not want to admit or be reminded that they have lost such a talent in Ward-Prowse, it seems Martin cannot deny the midfielder has done well since moving on from the club.

Asked by Football League World about what he has made of Ward-Prowse since he joined West Ham, the Saints fan said: "A lot of fans don't like talking about Ward-Prowse down here anymore!

"They go "he's an ex-player" and there's a bit of a stigma attached to it, but yeah he's done well hasn't he, three assists, two goals in seven games so he's doing really well.

"He's a top player. He made some comments the other day about how he's been desperate to play European football for a while, which I understand. Maybe he should have left Southampton a little bt earlier maybe, for his career.

"But it's always good to see an ex player doing well and obviously everyone thinks the world of him down here, so I'm pleased to see James doing well.

"I'm just surprised to see he didn't get in the England squad with that form. He went back to the Premier League to give him that opportunity to push on and get in the England squad and he didn't get in. It's quite unbelievable isn't it, that he didn't get in over Kalvin Phillips".

In the absence of Ward-Prowse, Southampton have endured a mixed start to life back in the Championship under new manager Russell Martin.

Having taken 17 points from 11 league games, the Saints currently sit tenth in the Championship table, 11 adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Southampton will return to action after the international break on the 21st October, when they travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

Should Ward-Prowse be in the England squad as suggested here?

There does seem to be a strong argument that Ward-Prowse should have been given a Three Lions call-up for these October internationals.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for West Ham so far this season, both taking and creating chances at the top level.

As a result, you imagine he would be in the perfect position to make an impact for England, when compared to some who have been called up, while not playing regularly, or that level.

With that in mind, you do feel that if Ward-Prowse continues with this sort of form, the clamour for him to be given another chance on the international stage by Southgate, will only increase further.