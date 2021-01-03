‘Quite the coup’, ‘Some effort from everyone involved’ – These Stoke City fans react as club close in on transfer swoop

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Rabbi Matondo on loan from Schalke for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old winger featured regularly for the Bundesliga side towards the end of the previous campaign, but he hasn’t managed to make the same impact in the current season.

Therefore, a move this month was always likely, and Football Insider have revealed that the former Manchester City man is close to joining the Potters, after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

Additionally, it has been claimed that Matondo has chose Stoke over Premier League interest.

The Welsh international, who is quick and direct, can play in various attacking positions, so his arrival would be very welcome for Stoke after they lost the influential Tyrese Campbell.

As you would expect, this news has excited the supporters, as they recognise how much the youngster could improve the team and increase their promotion hopes.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Interesting to know who the prem clubs were? Guessing Sheff Utd would be one of them. Its a fantastic start to the window if it gets over the line just need a striker and a left back now. https://t.co/RDJIGIafCj — Danny (@dcooke1989) January 3, 2021

we are well and truly massive https://t.co/XuX3qW4voN — matt (@mattdegg02) January 3, 2021

Decent move that, looked like the only redeeming feature of David Wagner’s post lockdown Schalke https://t.co/65XVU1Fckc — Alfie (@alfklly) January 3, 2021

Some effort by everyone involved if true 👏🏻 https://t.co/Jaw2CBQnPz — Glenn (@GlennUrwin_) January 3, 2021

👀 come on then get it done stoke https://t.co/vdsNLRtD3n — Jordan Degg (@degg141) January 3, 2021

Quite the coup this.. https://t.co/hjVy2EWTvx — Daniel Vane (@danielvane) January 3, 2021

Big fan of that signing 👏 — Football Betting Podcast (@T_FBPodcast) January 3, 2021