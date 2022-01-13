Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Quite sad’, ‘Shame’ – These Preston North End fans react to confirmed player news

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Striker Connor Wickham has left Preston North End, the Championship club have announced.

Following the expiry of his contract with Crystal Palace at the end of last season, Wickham joined Preston on a short-term deal back in September following a trial with the Lancashire club.

But after picking up a serious hamstring injury early on in a League Cup win over Cheltenham in just his second appearance for the club, Wickham never made another appearance for Preston.

As a result, it has now been confirmed that the Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday forward has now left Preston after his contract at Deepdale came to an end.

The striker had spent the last few months recovering from his injury at the club’s training ground.

Which club did Preston sign these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20

Emil Riis

Taking to Twitter to react to that update on Wickham’s future, plenty of Preston fans were keen to give their thoughts on the news of his departure from the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 28-year-old, and his time with the club.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Quite sad’, ‘Shame’ – These Preston North End fans react to confirmed player news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: