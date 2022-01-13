‘Quite sad’, ‘Shame’ – These Preston North End fans react to confirmed player news

Striker Connor Wickham has left Preston North End, the Championship club have announced.

Following the expiry of his contract with Crystal Palace at the end of last season, Wickham joined Preston on a short-term deal back in September following a trial with the Lancashire club.

But after picking up a serious hamstring injury early on in a League Cup win over Cheltenham in just his second appearance for the club, Wickham never made another appearance for Preston.

As a result, it has now been confirmed that the Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday forward has now left Preston after his contract at Deepdale came to an end.

The striker had spent the last few months recovering from his injury at the club’s training ground.

Taking to Twitter to react to that update on Wickham’s future, plenty of Preston fans were keen to give their thoughts on the news of his departure from the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 28-year-old, and his time with the club.

Really felt for him when he got injured in the Cheltenham game and had a feeling we wouldn’t see him in a PNE shirt again. Best of luck Connor — Alan Smith (@flanderosa) January 13, 2022

Shame it never worked out — Jack (@jtuckerx) January 13, 2022

Looked good his first game as a substitute, just very unlucky with injuries — Josh Jones (@JoshJon33081000) January 13, 2022

that's quite sad icl — etienne 🐎 (@etiennejon59) January 13, 2022

Those 7 minutes against Cheltenham will live long in the memory. — Chris Carter (@ChrisCarter90) January 13, 2022

Elite signing 😂 — Michael Mountford (@mjm201187) January 13, 2022

Inevitable. We need a few more shifted if possible and get 3/4 quality players that Lowe wants. We’re going up!!! — phillip (@chef69400) January 13, 2022